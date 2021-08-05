4 hurt after car veers off I-15

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four people were seriously injured early Thursday morning when a Toyota Corolla launched off Interstate 15 and into a ditch in the City Heights area.

The incident was reported just after 5:30 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue and California Highway Patrol officials.

For reasons unknown, the Corolla veered off southbound I-15 and tumbled down an embankment near southbound Interstate 805.

An SDFD spokesperson told ABC 10News four people in the vehicle were able to get out of the wreckage, but they needed emergency assistance up the hill due to their injuries.

Two of the occupants were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, while the other two people were transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

The nature of the victims' injuries and their conditions were not immediately released.