4 hospitalized after watercraft-related crash at Naval Base Point Loma

point_loma_navy_base_incident_061623.jpg
KGTV
point_loma_navy_base_incident_061623.jpg
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 12:39:27-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four people were hospitalized Friday after a watercraft crash that occurred at Naval Base Point Loma, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The fire department received a call from the U.S. Navy at 1:50 a.m. Friday and said fire and medical units were needed at the base at 140 Sylvester Road because of a crash involving watercraft.

Four people were taken to UCSD Hillcrest, SDFRD said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Details of the crash were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
