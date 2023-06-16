4 hospitalized after watercraft-related crash at Naval Base Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four people were hospitalized Friday after a watercraft crash that occurred at Naval Base Point Loma, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The fire department received a call from the U.S. Navy at 1:50 a.m. Friday and said fire and medical units were needed at the base at 140 Sylvester Road because of a crash involving watercraft.

Four people were taken to UCSD Hillcrest, SDFRD said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Details of the crash were not immediately released.

