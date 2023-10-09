Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4 hospitalized after 2 trucks collide in El Cajon

el_cajon_trucks_crash_100923.jpg
KGTV
el_cajon_trucks_crash_100923.jpg
Posted at 6:20 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 09:20:45-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Four people were rushed to the hospital following a collision at an El Cajon intersection that involved two pickup trucks.

The crash happened just after 1:50 a.m. Monday at Avocado and E. Washington avenues, according to El Cajon Police.

Police said they believe one truck ran a red light and T-boned the other truck.

Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to rescue the driver of one of the trucks; four victims were hospitalized with injuries considered serious, ABC 10News learned.

Police are working to investigate which driver was at fault, and if drugs, alcohol or medical issues led to the collision.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate

Click Here To Donate