4 hospitalized after 2 trucks collide in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Four people were rushed to the hospital following a collision at an El Cajon intersection that involved two pickup trucks.

The crash happened just after 1:50 a.m. Monday at Avocado and E. Washington avenues, according to El Cajon Police.

Police said they believe one truck ran a red light and T-boned the other truck.

Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to rescue the driver of one of the trucks; four victims were hospitalized with injuries considered serious, ABC 10News learned.

Police are working to investigate which driver was at fault, and if drugs, alcohol or medical issues led to the collision.