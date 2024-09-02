4 arrested in shoplifting sting at Oceanside Target store

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Four people were arrested as part of a shoplifting prevention operation at an Oceanside Target store, police announced Monday.

Oceanside Police said detectives and Target’s Loss-Prevention team were working together on Aug. 30 at the store on 2255 El Camino Real when four people were “observed shoplifting.”

According to police, 25-year-old Olivia Trillizio; 32-year-old Zachary Felton; and 34-year-old Jerimiah Harper were detained by detectives.

The three -- all from Oceanside -- were cited and released, police said.

A fourth person -- 33-year-old Michelae Hoff, of Corona -- was booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of commercial burglary. Police said Hoff “was associated with over $90,000 in known thefts from various Target Stores.”