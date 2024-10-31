4 arrested for alleged marijuana smuggling at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four people were arrested at San Diego International Airport this week for allegedly trying to smuggle more than 150 pounds of marijuana onto a flight bound for London.

The four suspects -- two men and two women -- were arrested Tuesday evening after their luggage was inspected by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer who "was conducting targeted enforcement operations" at the airport, according to a complaint filed in San Diego federal court.

Each defendant was carrying a single suitcase and the CBP Officer found "anomalies" consistent with narcotics while inspecting the suitcases on an x-ray machine, the complaint states.

A subsequent search of the suitcases turned up 93 packages weighing 152.6 pounds, according to the complaint.

Each defendant denied knowledge of the drugs found in their luggage, but made statements to investigators indicating they were going to be compensated for bringing the suitcases to London, according to the complaint, which further states that one of the men said he was offered $2,500, a plane ticket and hotel room, with additional payment if he recruited others to assist.

All four were charged Wednesday with exportation of a controlled substance.

