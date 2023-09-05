4 Army veterans receive full military honors, laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Four Army veterans were honored and laid to rest Tuesday during a special ceremony at Miramar National Cemetery.

Even though the four men no longer have family members, a group of local veterans wanted to make sure they received the respect they deserve.

For Mel Taitano, each word from a famous song she sang during the ceremony came from her heart. So much so, that she tailored this rendition to this specific event.

The full military honors ceremony recognized Army veterans Private Daniel Nystrom; Specialist Third Class Victor Zeman; Corporal James Maher; and Private First Class David Robinson.

Taitano added, “You are just one big family. Like they say in the Army: Leave no man behind. These veterans deserve to have someone there to pass their last respect and they absolutely deserve military honors."

Taitano is a member of Honor Flight San Diego, and she’s also the proud daughter of a Vietnam vet and a wife of retired Army veteran who fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Participating in Tuesday’s ceremony was very special for her.

“I've always been so proud of my dad and husband's service,” she said.

Taitano is hopeful this will inspire others to remember everyone who has served or continues to serve to protect our freedom.

She said, “it's wonderful to know that every person here today has so much respect and honor and respect of our heroes which everyone deserves."

The Patriot Guard holds similar ceremonies l every Tuesday at the cemetery, as they remember their fallen brothers and sisters who no longer have family.