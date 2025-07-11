4 accused in Mission Beach carjacking arrested following downtown San Diego pursuit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Four people suspected of carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the Mission Beach area were arrested after a pursuit, San Diego Police said.

According to police, the incident happened at around 5:20 a.m. in the 3150 block of Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park.

Police stated two men and two women met with the victim hours earlier, at 11 p.m., and they socialized.

“While driving in the victim's car, 2 suspects produced what were eventually determined to be imitation firearms, and ordered the victim out of her vehicle, and drove away,” SDPD officials said.

Officers spotted the victim’s vehicle in the downtown area and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused and sped away, prompting a chase.

“The vehicle pursuit ended when officers employed tire deflation devices on the stolen vehicle,” officials stated.

Three of the occupants fled from the car but where captured. The fourth person was apprehended in the vehicle, according to police.

Officials said one imitation firearm was discovered in the vehicle.

SDPD Robbery Division detectives are investigating the incident.