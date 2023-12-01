Watch Now
2 earthquakes hit near Ocotillo, USGS reports

Posted at 6:13 AM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 09:21:43-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two earthquakes were reported near the U.S.- Mexico border in the Yuma Desert, the most recent a magnitude 3.4 at 5:12 a.m.

The first, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake, struck 7.4 miles from Ocotillo, near the border with Mexico, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at 11:43 p.m. Thursday and was about 5.6 miles deep, the agency reported.

The second quake was centered 6.9 miles east of Octillo and 18.6 miles southwest of El Centro.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the area.

