4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Baja California region

Posted at 8:21 AM, May 27, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck in Mexico’s Baja California region early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at around 4:05 a.m., with the epicenter about 37 miles from Ejido Doctor Alberto Oviedo Mota, the USGS said.

Per USGS data, the epicenter was 66 miles from Mexicali.

According to the USGS, one reporting party in Los Angeles said they felt the shaking.

As for San Diego County, a reporting party in Chula Vista and another in San Marcos informed the USGS that they felt the quake.

The 4.2 temblor was one of multiple quakes that shook in the area throughout the morning.

