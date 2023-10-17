3rd person arrested in fatal 2020 Chula Vista shooting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A third person was arrested in connection with a 2020 fatal shooting that stemmed from a dispute over a dog, Chula Vista Police announced Tuesday.

CVPD officials said 57-year-old Veotis Thomas, a La Mesa resident, was taken into custody on Oct. 11 on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of 41-year-old Corey McCastle.

Earlier this year, 29-year-old Victor Nunez, of San Diego, and 28-year-old Murrieta resident Aaron Gonzalez were arrested in connection with McCastle’s death, police stated.

Thomas was already in custody at San Diego County Jail on unrelated charges, police noted.

A fourth person linked to the murder case remains at large, but police said they “expect to make an additional arrest soon.”

On March 19, 2020, just after 10 p.m., officers responding to a report of gunfire near the 700 block of E Street arrived to find McCastle lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but died after arrival.

CVPD investigators believed McCastle “went to the location to speak with an unknown person regarding a dispute over a dog. Witnesses on scene said the suspect ran up to McCastle and started shooting at him. The suspect then fled on foot. He was described as an adult male wearing dark clothing and armed with a handgun.”

Thanks to video evidence and witness statements, CVPD investigators and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office identified four suspects tied to the crime.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or visit http://p3tips.com/409 to submit an anonymous tip online.