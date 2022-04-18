3-year-old kidnapped in Temecula found safe, woman arrested

TEMECULA, Calif. (KGTV) — A 3-year-old taken from outside their Temeucla home was found safe after an intensive three-hour search, authorities say.

On April 14, just before 11 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing child in the 29600 block of Solana Way in Temecula, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies believed the suspect snatched the child and allegedly stole the vehicle belonging to the victim's father.

"The father, who was the reporting party, also said his vehicle and the vehicle’s key were missing from his place of residence," the department said.

At 1:45 p.m. a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle traveling on Sage Road in the unincorporated area of Aguanga. That's about 20 miles outside of Temecula.

The driver — later identified as Jessica Emily Reichert —failed to stop, instead headed west into Temecula, eventually pulling over in the 32100 block of Temecula Parkway, where she was taken into custody without incident, deputies said.

It is believed Reichert is not related to the child, according to RSD. The child was unharmed and returned home.

The motive for the alleged kidnapping and theft is unknown at this time. The investigation is currently on-going.

Reichert, 52, was arrested and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of kidnapping, vehicle theft, and other related charges. Reichert is being held on a $100,000 bail.

