3 women killed in Tijuana, investigators searching for 'Ted Bundy-like' suspect

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for the recent deaths of three women who worked in bars and strip clubs in Tijuana.

They believe the person is an American who lives north of the border.

Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Carpio Sánchez said the women were all found dead in hotel rooms last month.

ABC 10news spoke with Clark Clipson, a forensic psychologist. Clipson says in cases like this, a pattern often emerges.

"They have specific types of people they target. They have methods they mentally rehearse,” he said.

Mexican authorities compared the suspect's "violent and psychopathic behavior" to notorious U.S. serial killer Ted Bundy who seduced and targeted women.

Clipson identified another psychological trend often observed in horrific cases like this:

"Often times in this kind of case, there’s a weird psychological thing going on. These women arouse sexual feelings in him. On the other hand, he thinks it's morally wrong, and so he in a sense blames the victim, externalizes the sense of shame that these feelings bring up for him. And rather than direct that feeling towards himself, he directs it towards the woman and kills her.”

Investigators say they believe they know who the suspect is, but haven't yet identified him publicly.

The FBI and other U.S. law enforcement agencies have reportedly been notified and are assisting with the search.