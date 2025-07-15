Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 undocumented migrants in small boat caught by Coast Guard off coast of Imperial Beach

U.S. Coast Guard
coast_guard_imperial_beach_migrant_intercept_071225.png
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The U.S. Coast Guard caught three undocumented immigrants in a small boat off the coast of Imperial Beach over the weekend, authorities reported Monday.

Personnel with the federal maritime agency spotted the 20-foot vessel roughly six miles from shore at about 4 p.m. Saturday, according to USCG public affairs

When the occupants of the boat refused to surrender, the federal personnel fired warning shots with a shotgun and then fired pepper-spray rounds onto the skiff, the Coast Guard reported. At that point, the suspects -- two of whom claimed Mexican nationality, and the other Turkish citizenship -- gave themselves up.

They were turned over to the custody of the Department of Homeland Security.

