3 teens arrested after police chase in Palm City area ends in crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Three teenagers were arrested early Tuesday morning following a short police chase in San Diego’s Palm City neighborhood.

Just after 2 a.m., San Diego Police officers tried to pull over a black Kia sedan on westbound state Route 905, but the driver sped away.

The reason for the attempted traffic stop was unknown.

The pursuit ended a few moments later when the car crashed in the 1000 block of Outer Road.

Police arrested the three teenagers in the car; two of the teens were transported to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

ABC 10News learned police are checking to see if the Kia was reported stolen.