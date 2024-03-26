3 suspected in Vista vehicle break-ins arrested after chase

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Three minors suspected of breaking into multiple cars in Vista were arrested after leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase.

At around 11 p.m. Monday, deputies responding to reports of vehicle break-ins in a Vista neighborhood spotted a pickup truck believed to be linked to the crimes and tried to pull it over.

However, the driver refused to stop and sped off, hitting a sheriff’s patrol SUV near Hillside Terrace during the getaway.

About 15 minutes later, deputies were called to an apartment complex about a mile away after residents reported three juveniles bleeding behind the complex.

Responding deputies discovered the truck from the chase abandoned and arrested the three minors.

The minors’ injuries were not considered life-threatening.