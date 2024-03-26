Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 suspected in Vista vehicle break-ins arrested after chase

vista_truck_chase_crash_032524.jpg
KGTV
vista_truck_chase_crash_032524.jpg
Posted at 11:14 AM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 14:14:04-04

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Three minors suspected of breaking into multiple cars in Vista were arrested after leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase.

At around 11 p.m. Monday, deputies responding to reports of vehicle break-ins in a Vista neighborhood spotted a pickup truck believed to be linked to the crimes and tried to pull it over.

However, the driver refused to stop and sped off, hitting a sheriff’s patrol SUV near Hillside Terrace during the getaway.

About 15 minutes later, deputies were called to an apartment complex about a mile away after residents reported three juveniles bleeding behind the complex.

Responding deputies discovered the truck from the chase abandoned and arrested the three minors.

The minors’ injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Books for Kids

ABC 10News STORY TIME Free Books for Kids!