3 Navy ships return to San Diego after seven-month deployment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The amphibious assault ship Makin Island and amphibious transport dock ships San Diego and Somerset returned to home port at Naval Base San Diego Sunday, ending a seven-month deployment.

Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked aboard the ships of the ready group and arrived Friday to disembark at Camp Pendleton, the US. Navy said.

"I am so excited to be able to welcome home the Makin Island Amphibious Readiness Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit to San Diego," said Rear Admiral Philip Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3. "These ships were deployed during an unprecedented pandemic and demonstrated the ability of the Navy and Marine Corps team to fight through to do the mission. I am so incredibly proud of each and every one of them and their families for their service and their sacrifice."

The team departed Nov. 10 after completing sea exercises in October.

The group conducted more than 10,000 hours of flight operations, 6,800 launch and recoveries, and traveled more than 135,000 nautical miles of open ocean and restricted waters, the Navy said.