3 men arrested after placing image of cow's head over Hollywood Sign

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - Three men were arrested Friday after allegedly placing an image of a cow's head over the 'O' on the Hollywood sign.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the area at about 11:30 a.m. after the three men were seen in an area around the sign that is inaccessible to the public, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The men, who were not identified but were described as being in their 20s, were caught on surveillance cameras and arrested by police for misdemeanor trespassing, LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie told The Times. They were later released on bail due to rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The image of the cow was removed and there was no damage to the sign. The men placed the image as a joke, TMZ reported.

The incident marks the second time this year individuals have altered the iconic sign. Six people on Feb. 1 affixed large tarps to the sign's 'W' and 'D,' altering it to read "Hollyboob." Participants told police they altered the sign to raise awareness of breast cancer.

