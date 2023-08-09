Watch Now
3 injured in head-on collision on San Pasqual Valley Road

Posted at 11:38 AM, Aug 09, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three people were injured -- two with life-threatening injuries -- after an 18-year-old man lost control of a Honda Accord Tuesday and crashed head-on into a Dodge Ram truck in San Diego.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 4:12 p.m. to the 16000 block of San Pasqual Valley Road where they learned a 54-year-old man was driving his Dodge Ram truck east on San Pasqual Valley when the Honda, which was traveling west, crossed over the double yellow lines and collided head-on with the Dodge, said Officer Robert Heims.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital with multiple femur fractures to both legs that are considered life-threatening, Heims said. Two passengers in the Honda were treated at the hospital for life- threatening injuries.

The department's Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information related to the crash was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

