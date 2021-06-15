3 injured after suspected stolen SUV crashes in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - Three occupants of an allegedly stolen SUV were injured Tuesday, two seriously, when the vehicle veered out of control and collided with another car at high speed on an Escondido street, police said.

The Ford Escape sideswiped a Honda Civic at Ash Street and Vista Avenue shortly before 8 a.m., then careened off the roadway and crashed into a light pole, according to police.

Following the wreck, two people jumped out of the allegedly stolen vehicle and ran off, Lt. Kevin Toth said. One person believed to have fled the scene of the crash was detained for questioning a short time later.

Paramedics took the other occupants of the Ford to hospitals, two with serious injuries, Toth said.

The two occupants of the Honda reported no injuries, Toth said.