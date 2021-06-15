Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 injured after suspected stolen SUV crashes in Escondido

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Escondido Police Department
Escondido police
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 17:16:50-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - Three occupants of an allegedly stolen SUV were injured Tuesday, two seriously, when the vehicle veered out of control and collided with another car at high speed on an Escondido street, police said.

The Ford Escape sideswiped a Honda Civic at Ash Street and Vista Avenue shortly before 8 a.m., then careened off the roadway and crashed into a light pole, according to police.

Following the wreck, two people jumped out of the allegedly stolen vehicle and ran off, Lt. Kevin Toth said. One person believed to have fled the scene of the crash was detained for questioning a short time later.

Paramedics took the other occupants of the Ford to hospitals, two with serious injuries, Toth said.

The two occupants of the Honda reported no injuries, Toth said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
TUNE IN TODAY AT 12PM et / 9AM pt

TUNE IN TODAY AT 12PM et / 9AM pt