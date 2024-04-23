3 injured after car crashes into gas pump in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif (KGTV) — Three individuals have been hospitalized after a vehicle collision with a gas pump at a local gas station Tuesday, officials said.

Around 10:08 a.m., a car struck both the gas pump and a pedestrian at a Chevron station near N Rose Street and E Valley Parkway, trapping the pedestrian underneath the vehicle, according to the Escondido Fire Department.

The pedestrian sustained severe trauma and was transported to Palomar Hospital for treatment. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injures and was also taken to the hospital.

In addition, a van with a passenger inside was hit by the vehicle. Officials said the occupant sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

No fire erupted at the gas station despite the collision, authorities confirmed. The gas pump shut off upon impact, resulting in the loss of less than a gallon of fuel.

This remains an ongoing incident as officials continue their investigation.