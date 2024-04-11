3 hurt, man armed with machete arrested in Escondido home invasion

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Three people were hospitalized and a man armed with a machete was arrested in a home invasion in Escondido early Thursday morning.

Escondido Police said officers were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Camellia Street just after 1:30 a.m. due to a reported break-in.

According to police, a man carrying a machete pushed open a window at the house and made his way inside. Once he was in the home, police said the man threatened to kill everyone as he was confronted by some people inside.

The home occupants were able to lead the armed man outside and tackled him to the ground. During the scuffle, three of the occupants -- two men and a female -- were injured.

Responding officers arrested the assailant, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Three of the six people from inside the home suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

Police were told by the home occupants that they did not know the man who broke in.

The incident is being investigated as an attempted homicide, ABC 10News learned.