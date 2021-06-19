3 guns, marijuana, cash seized in San Marcos illegal dispensary raid

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) -- Deputies raided an illegal marijuana dispensary in San Marcos, shuttering the business and seizing dozens of pounds of marijuana and marijuana products, authorities said Friday.

A SWAT team served a warrant at the illicit dispensary in the 900 block of Rancheros Drive around 5:00 p.m. Thursday, said San Diego County Sheriff's in a news release.

Detectives seized the following during the search:

34 pounds of processed marijuana



738 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape products

53 pounds of THC-infused edibles

4 pounds of THC concentrates

$32,000 in cash

Three firearms (rifle, shotgun, pistol)

#KeepingYouSafe @SDSheriff Deputies have shut down an illegal marijuana dispensary in @sanmarcoscity. Two people were arrested. Drugs, guns and $32,000 in cash were seized. Read our news release: https://t.co/g2zpwyjheD. @SDSOSanMarcos @SDSOVista pic.twitter.com/JE5dkrYRYQ — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) June 19, 2021

The warrant follows community concerns about illegal marijuana dispensaries near schools and residential areas.

The owner of the dispensary and one dispensary employee were arrested for the following violations: possession of marijuana for sale, marijuana sales, operating or maintaining a drug house and conspiracy.

The sheriff’s department said unregulated dispensaries attract criminals involved in other illicit drugs and are often the catalyst for violent crime, property crime, and financial crime that affect residents and other local businesses.

