3 charged in alleged book publishing scam involving Chula Vista company

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three people who allegedly ran a Chula Vista company that prosecutors say took nearly $44 million from elderly authors through false promises of helping publish and promote their books have been indicted by a federal grand jury, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

The indictment concerns PageTurner, a purported book publishing business that prosecutors say victimized more than 800 people over the course of more than seven years.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said PageTurner's representatives reached out to authors and made false claims that the company worked closely with people seeking to publish their books or adapt them for films or television series.

Victims were convinced to send the company payments for its services, according to prosecutors.

The company's website -- pageturner.us -- has since been seized by the FBI, and three people are facing charges for their alleged roles in the scam.

Charged are Gemma Traya Austin, 58, of Chula Vista, who prosecutors say was the organizer and registered agent for the company, as well as Michael Cris Traya Sordilla, 32, and Bryan Navales Tarosa, 34, both of the Philippines.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Sordilla and Tarosa worked at the business process outsourcing company Innocentrix Philippines, and that people working for Innocentrix reached out to the victims through unsolicited phone calls or emails.

Sordilla and Tarosa were arrested Dec. 9 in San Diego, while Austin was arrested on Dec. 12 in Chula Vista. All three defendants face charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

"What started with the promise of a Hollywood dream turned into a devastating nightmare for victims," San Diego U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath said in a statement. "Authors should stay vigilant, do their research, and think twice before giving money to anyone promising a blockbuster deal. If you or anyone you know has been targeted in a similar scheme, please report it to the FBI immediately."

Anyone who believes they might be a victim of the PageTurner scam was asked to contact the FBI at AuthorFraud@fbi.gov.

