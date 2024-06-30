3-alarm fire in Vista destroys homes, displaces residents

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A three-alarm fire engulfed a two-story residential home and displaced two residents on Saturday afternoon, according to the the Vista Fire Department.

Officials said the blaze started in a three-car garage at 2233 Via Subria around 2:20 p.m. The flames quickly spread to the second floor of the home, destroying about one-third of its upper level. The structural collapse of the roof also made

It took firefighters 90 minutes to fully contain the fire. Two adult residents of the home have been displaced as a result. Fortunately, there was no spread of the fire to neighboring homes, and no evacuations were necessary.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for a heat-related injury sustained while putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by fire officials.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.