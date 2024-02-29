3 airport shuttle vans catch fire in San Diego parking structure

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters battled fires in three airport shuttle buses in a parking structure in San Diego's Middletown area Thursday.

The fires were reported at 6:56 a.m. Thursday on the first floor of the Aladdin Airport parking structure, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived about 7 a.m. at the scene at 2548 Kettner Blvd. and found heavy smoke coming from three hybrid Aladdin Airport shuttle vans powered by lithium-ion batteries parked with no occupants, the SDFRD reported.

One van was fully involved with flames and two others were also on fire. The parking structure's sprinkler system was activated.

The fires were eventually knocked down at 7:34 a.m. but firefighters faced a daunting task because the lithium-ion batteries kept rekindling the fire. A hazardous materials unit was requested.

No injuries were reported.

Kettner Boulevard was closed at West Palm Street, which slowed commuter and airport traffic.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.