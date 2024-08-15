3.9-magnitude quake hits in Riverside County, felt in parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the Lake Elsinore area of Riverside County Thursday morning, with the temblor felt in parts of San Diego County.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake centered about 3 miles from Lake Elsinore hit at 9:39 a.m.

A 3.0-magnitude aftershock was reported less than a minute later, the USGS said.

The earthquake was mostly felt by residents in Riverside County, but residents in San Diego, La Mesa, Escondido, Fallbrook, Oceanside, Santee, Valley Center and Vista reported feeling the quake.

Residents in parts of east Los Angeles County and some parts of Orange County also reported feeling the earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of damage.