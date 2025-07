SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 has struck about 3 miles west of Borrego Springs in northeastern San Diego County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A map on the USGS website indicates the earthquake happened at 5:16 p.m. Thursday.

