$3.3M awarded to City Heights for bike, pedestrian infrastructure

SAN DIEGO — City Heights is receiving $3.3 million to spend on developing bike paths and pedestrian infrastructure, thanks to a grant from the California Air and Resources Board.

"We have never been the priority for these investments and when this state funding is coming to the community it means so much cause that means that our communities are finally being heard," said Rosa Olascoaga, who works for the City Heights Community Development Corporation (CDC).

The nonprofit was the lead applicant for one of the statewide Sustainable Transportation Equity Project (STEP) grants.

The money will be used to enhance a SANDAG project that is currently underway along University Avenue by adding things like lighting to the area.

Incoming bike and pedestrian lanes will connect the Cuatro affordable housing complexes that are currently under construction to nearby transit.

"It's already kind of scary riding in the street, so having some kind of infrastructure set in stone for a cyclist will definitely bring more confidence," said John Cooper, the owner of Stay True Cyclworks, a bike shop down the street from the City Heights Transit Center.

Olascoaga says the next step will be to conduct a community needs assessment before progress begins.