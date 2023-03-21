Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

27-year-old woman wounded in Pacific Beach stabbing

San Diego police
KGTV
San Diego police
Posted at 12:26 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 15:26:02-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A stabbing in Pacific Beach left one woman wounded Tuesday and another in custody.

The assault in the 700 block of Grand Avenue was reported at about 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The 27-year-old victim was treated for apparently non-life-threatening head injuries, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

Patrol personnel found the 42-year-old suspected assailant inside a restroom in the area and took her into custody. Her name was not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the assault, the sergeant said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Weeknights!

Watch ABC 10News Weeknights!