22-year-old arrested on suspicion of posessing "ghost gun" in San Marcos

San Diego County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 12:25 PM, May 11, 2024
SAN MARCOS (CNS) — A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a ``ghost gun'' in San Marcos, authorities said today.

Neighbors called law enforcement just after 11 p.m. Friday to report a group of suspicious people in the 500 block of Spanish Oak Avenue, said Sgt. Nicholas Arvanitis of the sheriff's San Marcos station.

Deputies contacted four people hanging around a pickup truck, Arvanitis said.

``During the contact, a handgun loaded with bullets were clearly visible on the passenger seat,'' he said. ``The firearm turned out to be a ghost gun.''

Tristan Banuelos, the driver of the pickup truck, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded gun in a public place or public street and owning or possessing a gun without a serial number, he said.

``Unlike weapons made by a licensed manufacturer, ghost guns don't have a serial number or other identifiable markings,'' Arvanitis said.

``The lack of a serial number makes it extremely challenging for law enforcement agencies to track these firearms to their owner or maker, hindering or delaying investigations and crime-solving efforts.''

