211 San Diego, Airbnb.org partner to provide emergency housing to those impacted by Murphy Canyon plane crash

211 San Diego and Airbnb.org are partnering to help those impacted by the recent Murphy Canyon plane crash.

The partnership is working to connect impacted individuals and families displaced by the recent plane crash to free emergency housing.

Stays are completely free for guests and are funded by Airbnb.org and the generosity of donors.

211 San Diego is working with local community partners to identify a targeted list of residents who are in need of emergency housing with a safe place to stay.

Since the incident, 211 San Diego has connected 40 residences to Airbnb.org stays.

“Our hearts go out to all the families impacted by this tragic event in Tierrasanta,” said Bill York, President & CEO of 211 San Diego. “In times of crisis, collaboration is key. We are immensely grateful for the partnership with Airbnb.org, which allows us to swiftly connect displaced military families with compassionate Airbnb hosts offering temporary housing. This collaboration ensures and demonstrates the incredible power of community rallying together.”

How to help

Those interested in offering discounted stays to people in need of emergency housing can visit Airbnb.org for more information. Airbnb waives all service fees for Airbnb.org hosts and guests. Hosts who sign up to share their home through Airbnb.org receive damage protection and liability insurance with AirCover for each booking.

You can also support people impacted by the plane crash in San Diego and other crises by donating to Airbnb.org. 100 percent of donations go toward providing emergency housing.

Note: Airbnb.org does not offer housing directly to individuals at this time. Impacted residents are being identified by 211 San Diego.