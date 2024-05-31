2024 San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon: Road closures, maps, weekend event info

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Thousands of runners and walkers will hit the pavement on some of San Diego’s major streets this weekend for the 26th annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

The festivities kick off Friday afternoon with the Health & Fitness Expo at the Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Highway). This is the first time the Expo will not be held at the San Diego Convention Center.

On Saturday, the 5K starts at 7 a.m. near Balboa Park at Presidents Way and Park Boulevard.



5K course map: https://bit.ly/4bMh7OI

The full and half marathons begin at 6:15 a.m. Sunday, with the starting line at Sixth Ave. and Quince Street at Balboa Park. Event organizers said the marathon breaks away from the half marathon just past mile 8.

The race’s Finish Line Festival is at the Waterfront Park.



Marathon and half marathon course map: https://bit.ly/4aHOq3Z

Anyone heading to the area can expect numerous road closures and delays, as well as lots of live music/entertainment and people on and around the race routes.

List of road closures can be found here: https://bit.ly/4bYJatD

Event organizers said over 30,000 people from all over the U.S. and around the world have registered to participate in the weekend races.

For complete information about this weekend’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, visit https://www.runrocknroll.com/san-diego.