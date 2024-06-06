20 Years Later: USS Midway Museum's magic brings together veterans and prospective sailors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Every year, thousands visit the USS Midway Museum to snap a photo with a fighter jet or to learn about the rich history aboard. The museum has even inspired some of the next generation of service members.

The Midway's magic came to life for the public on June 7, 2004, when it opened as a museum.

The next generation of service members and nostalgic veterans who served on the warship blended together to learn her story.

The USS Midway was mobilized during the Korean and Vietnam wars and again for Operation Desert Storm.

The ship might have a few upgrades today, like interactive exhibits and a packed flight deck, but it still evokes memories for veterans.

"I flew the A6 Intruder off the USS Midway. The intruder has a crew of two. It has a pilot and bomber navigator. I served as the bomber navigator," said Terry Kraft, president and CEO of the USS Midway Museum.

Kraft spent two deployments on the USS Midway and landed over 300 times on the aircraft carrier.

One of those landings was after day one of Desert Storm.

"We flew into Iraq at low altitude, made our targets, and made it back to Midway," he said.

Kraft is still servicing aboard the warship. As president and CEO of the museum, he works to keep the ship's rich history alive.

Hundreds of volunteers, like David Daughtery, help Kraft keep the Midway's magic going by taking museum-goers on tours and telling them all about the aircraft he flew for decades.

"We're standing on the flight deck where I used to fly off many times. What's nice about this museum is that not only are we on the flight deck where I would fly... but this very aircraft I flew a couple of times when it was stationed here at Miramar," said Daugherty.

Daugherty said he never thought he would serve aboard the battleship again.

"I never really considered that until I got toward the end of my civilian career. I was looking for something to do to volunteer, give back, and get me out of the house for a little bit so I wasn't underfoot all the time," he said. "This was the perfect thing to do: Come back down here and volunteer."

It took 12 years of work behind the scenes to allow our nation's heroes to keep serving aboard the aircraft carrier.

The warship was decommissioned in April 1992 but remained in Bremerton, Washington, until 2003, when it was donated to the San Diego Aircraft Carrier Museum organization.

Scott McGaugh, the museum's former marketing director, was a part of the team that helped bring the Midway to San Diego 20 years ago.

"We were very proud of the fact that we stuck it out for 12 years to get all of the permits and approvals to get the Midway to San Diego, and yet we realized that's three times the time it took America to wage and win World War II," said McGaugh.

He said the ship has taken on a life of her own, becoming an asset, resource and more.

"To be part of the team that has developed her into a tourist destination and something that really inspires people, I couldn't be any prouder of my daughter as if I had one," he said.

You can be a sailor for a day aboard the USS Midway seven days a week.