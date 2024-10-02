2 women taken to hospital in rollover crash on I-8 in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Two women were hospitalized Wednesday morning following a rollover crash on Interstate 8 in La Mesa that authorities believe was DUI-related.

The single-vehicle wreck happened just after 12 a.m. on eastbound I-8 near Spring Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the driver lost control of the car, drove up an embankment, and then flipped over.

With the car upside down on the freeway lanes, the two women inside managed to crawl out of the wreckage; they were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CHP officials said the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

ABC 10News learned the CHP had to bulldoze the car to clear the lanes.