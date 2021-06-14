2 women rescued from cliff at Blacks Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two women headed to the beach Sunday had to be rescued after one of them injured her leg along the cliff near La Jolla Farms.

Emergency crews responded to the incident near Blacks Beach around 4 p.m.

ABC 10News learned the woman slipped resulting in a leg injury that prevented her from getting down the cliff to the beach.

The extent of her injury is unknown.

San Diego lifeguards, firefighters, and a helicopter crew located the woman and airlifted her to the hospital. Her friend was not hurt, but was extricated with the lifeguard rope team.

The trail is known for its rocky terrain and lifeguards warn it can get slippery from water running from the surrounding homes' irrigation systems.

Lifeguards recommend beach-goers using other trails to reach Blacks Beach.