2 women honored for risking their lives to save horses in flood

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) — It only took a few minutes for Sunnyside Stables in Bonita to flood during the storm last month.

"She pulled up and saw her horse, my horse and a third horse getting crushed by the force of the water and debris," said Valerie Magaña.

"After that there was no standing around," said Colette Putnam.

Valerie and Colette take care of many horses. On January 22nd in all the chaos, they worked together calmly moving the animals to higher ground.

"Trying to move things out of the way. Some of the horses needed physical touch and they were fine," said Colette.

Valerie and Colette were honored by the Chula Vista city council this week. The owner of the stables says he is proud of everyone who pitched in.

"When things get tough, people step up and you see who they really are. I am so proud of every single one of my borders and staff," said owner Scotty Aurich.

Valerie and Colette have had a love for horses all their lives.

All the animals at the stables survived.