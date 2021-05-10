2 suspected package thieves sought in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two people accused of stealing packages from a Chula Vista resident’s front door.

According to Chula Vista Police, on March 11, two people were spotted on surveillance video walking away while carrying two brown packages that had been sitting outside of a home.

Police said a news release:

“One offender could only be seen from behind. Offender one appears to have black hair, gray and dark colored jacket with blue jeans and black shows. Offender had a gray patterned backpack, a large cream-colored purse and what appeared to be a package in her hands.

Offender two appears to have shoulder length black hair. Offender two was wearing a white patterned jacket, ripped light blue jeans and multicolored slippers. Offender two had a large brown and green bag and was holding a large package and a small ‘Ross’ plastic bag.”

Anyone with information on the two suspected thieves is asked to call the CVPD Property Crimes Unit at 619-691-5146 or email PropertyCrimes@chulavistapd.org.