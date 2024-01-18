Watch Now
2 stabbed in east San Diego neighborhood, suspected attacker barricades self in home

Posted at 11:54 AM, Jan 18, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman suspected of stabbing two people barricaded herself inside a Rolando Village home Thursday morning, prompting a response from San Diego Police and SWAT units.

At around 9 a.m., SDPD officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of 68th Street -- located near the San Diego-La Mesa border -- due to reports of a stabbing in the neighborhood.

Responding officers determined two adult victims suffered stab wounds that required medical treatment. The victims were taken to an area hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

A woman believed to be linked to the attack entered a home and declined police requests for her to come out.

With the woman holed up in the house, additional police units and SWAT officers were summoned to the scene.

As of 12 p.m., the unidentified woman remained inside the home.

Due to the law enforcement activity, the following streets have been shut down:

  • 68th Street and Tower Street
  • 68th Street and Century Street

