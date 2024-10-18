2 seriously wounded in shooting at Linda Vista gas station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are investigating a shooting at a Linda Vista gas station early Friday morning that left two people with life-threatening injuries.

San Diego Police officers were dispatched to the Chevron gas station at 6949 Linda Vista Road just before 5:30 a.m. due to reported gunfire.

Officers at the scene told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker that two people sustained serious injuries after they were shot by an unknown gunman in the station’s parking lot.

Three people -- including one shooting victim -- got into a white sedan and left the scene, but the car crashed a short time later at the intersection of Osler and Comstock streets, police said.

A witness said two people got out of the car, asked for help for the shooting victim, and then left the area. Paramedics arrived to take that victim to the hospital.

Police discovered a firearm inside the car and are looking for the two people who left the crash scene, the Breaking News Tracker reported.

According to police, the second shooting victim walked from the gas station to a nearby home and asked a resident to call for help.

Both victims were being treated for life-threatening injuries and their respective conditions were unknown as of 6:30 a.m., police said.

Details on what led to the shooting and a description of the gunman were not immediately available.