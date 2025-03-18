2 sentenced for fellow inmate's stabbing at downtown San Diego federal jail

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men who took part in a stabbing that seriously wounded a fellow inmate at downtown San Diego's federal jail were sentenced Monday to prison terms.

Jonathan Barba, 32, of Victorville, and Abraham Gomez-Rodriguez, 26, of Imperial Beach, were sentenced to 51 months and 37 months in prison, respectively, for the attack last March 27 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Prosecutors said the men told the victim that the attack was committed at the behest of "Alex," who they described as a "shot caller" for the Mexican Mafia.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Barba stabbed the victim multiple times from behind with a metal shank. During the stabbing, Gomez-Rodriguez restrained the victim by holding his arms, prosecutors said.

The victim was stabbed in the abdomen, neck, head and "dangerously close" to one of his eyes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

At the time of the stabbing, Barba was serving a 37-month sentence for importation of methamphetamine and fentanyl, while Gomez-Rodriguez was serving a 26-month term for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. The sentences handed down Monday will run consecutively to their current prison terms.

