2 San Diego Police officers hurt, driver arrested after high-speed chase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two San Diego Police officers were hospitalized and a driver was arrested after a high-speed chase through parts of the county ended in a crash Wednesday morning.

The chase began just after midnight when a Mercedes-Benz ran a red light in the La Mesa area and entered state Route 125 in the wrong direction.

Law enforcement officers pursued the vehicle as it sped through Lemon Grove and Allied Gardens before it reached the Kearny Mesa area.

Officers surrounded the Mercedes in the 5400 block of Kearny Mesa Road, but it then rammed into a police cruiser with two SDPD officers inside.

The Mercedes came to a stop and officers struggled with the driver before eventually arresting him.

A female passenger was also detained at the scene.

ABC 10News learned the driver could face charges of felony evading and assault with a deadly weapon on officers.

The two SDPD officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.