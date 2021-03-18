2 San Diego bands chosen to participate in Rose Bowl Parade

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two San Diego-area bands were among 20 announced Thursday that will be participating in the Rose Parade, which will be held New Year's Day in Pasadena following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade will be themed "Dream. Believe. Achieve."

The bands set to participate in the procession are the same ones that were selected to march in this year's parade, but were denied the opportunity when the event was canceled.

The local bands chosen to perform are the Mira Mesa High School "Sapphire Sound" Marching Band and Color Guard, and the U.S. Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band from San Diego and Camp Pendleton.

Also performing during the parade will be the marching bands from the two universities participating in the Rose Bowl Game.

