2 San Diegans identified as victims in Texas plane crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities identified a man and woman from San Diego as the two lone victims in a deadly plane crash in Texas last week.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, 65-year-old Gregg Seaman and 48-year-old Courtney Koranda Seaman were in an aircraft that crashed on the afternoon of Dec. 14.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated the plane -- a single-engine Pilatus PC-12 -- crashed near San Angelo Regional Airport.

While neither the FAA nor the NTSB released any details on what may have led to the crash, flight patterns showed the aircraft took off from Jacksonville, Florida, before it crashed in a field in Tom Green County, Texas.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.