2 reported overdoses prompt response from San Diego emergency crews

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency crews responded to two reported overdoses less than two hours apart in the city of San Diego early Monday morning.

At around 2:12 a.m., paramedics were called to the Mid-City neighborhood after a man was found unconscious and not breathing on the sidewalk on Swift Avenue, near University Avenue.

ABC 10News’ Breaking News Tracker was there as paramedics used Narcan, which is typically used to reverse overdoses most commonly from fentanyl, to revive the man.

One of the paramedics explained to the man what happened, saying: "You weren't breathing like at all. You were super blue. Someone came across you and called 911. Whatever you took may outlast what we gave you, so we're going to go to the hospital so they can just observe you."

The man’s condition is unknown.

Paramedics were then dispatched to an area on 15th Street in the East Village just after 3:50 a.m. in response to a report of a person not breathing.

The person was treated by medics at the scene and then hospitalized for further treatment.

Additional details on each incident were not immediately available.