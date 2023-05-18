2 Powerball tickets each worth over $1M sold in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – There are two new millionaires in San Diego County thanks to a couple of lucky Powerball tickets.

California Lottery officials announced Thursday that a ticket worth $1,801,715 was purchased by Raul Ozuna at a Shell station in Chula Vista’s Eastlake neighborhood for the Feb. 18 drawing.

In Encinitas, lottery officials said Enrique Viquez Garcia’s winning ticket for the Nov. 5, 2022, drawing was worth $1,120,390. He bought the ticket at a Rite Aid on Manchester Avenue.

Both winning tickets matched five of six numbers.

Powerball drawings are held at 7:59 p.m. Pacific time every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.