Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 Powerball tickets each worth over $1M sold in San Diego County

powerball slips
Jae C. Hong/AP
Powerball playslips
powerball slips
Posted at 8:10 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 11:10:44-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – There are two new millionaires in San Diego County thanks to a couple of lucky Powerball tickets.

California Lottery officials announced Thursday that a ticket worth $1,801,715 was purchased by Raul Ozuna at a Shell station in Chula Vista’s Eastlake neighborhood for the Feb. 18 drawing.

In Encinitas, lottery officials said Enrique Viquez Garcia’s winning ticket for the Nov. 5, 2022, drawing was worth $1,120,390. He bought the ticket at a Rite Aid on Manchester Avenue.

Both winning tickets matched five of six numbers.

Powerball drawings are held at 7:59 p.m. Pacific time every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Join the March for Babies!

Community Connection

Join the March for Babies!