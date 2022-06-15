2 police officers shot and killed in Los Angeles suburb

EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed while investigating a stabbing in a Los Angeles suburb.

It happened about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at a motel in El Monte. A statement from the city says the two El Monte Police Department officers were immediately fired upon as they arrived.

They were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a suspect died at the scene.

Other details weren’t immediately released. The killings came just one day after a California Highway Patrol officer was shot and critically wounded during a traffic stop.