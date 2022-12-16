2 people wounded in Mountain View shooting, San Diego Police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in Mountain View that left two 19-year-olds injured on Friday.

Officers were called to an area near South Francis Street at around 11:20 a.m. in response to a reported shooting.

Police said two people -- a 19-year-old woman and 19-year-old man -- sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victims were expected to be OK.

An SDPD sergeant at the scene told ABC 10News that a 9mm round was found at the scene, but the gun was not located.

No information on the suspected shooter was immediately available.