2 people suspected of stealing mail at Coronado Post Office arrested after chase

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) – Two people suspected of stealing mail from a USPS drop box at the Coronado Post Office were arrested following a high-speed chase, police said.

According to Coronado Police Department officials, the incident unfolded at around 2 p.m. Wednesday when some Coronado Post Office staff members spotted a man and woman in a black SUV taking mail contents out of a large blue mail drop box in front of the building on Ynez Place.

Workers notified police and provided a description of the vehicle and license plate number, the police department said.

An officer responding to the report saw the black SUV leaving the area and tried to pull the vehicle over.

However, police said the SUV’s female driver refused to stop and proceeded towards the Coronado Bridge and then onto northbound Interstate 5 “reaching speeds of over 90 mph.”

Officers that were initially in pursuit stood down for safety reasons as San Diego Police’s ABLE helicopter tracked the SUV.

The SUV eventually stopped near a park off Tecolote Road in the Morena area, and the driver and a male passenger fled from the vehicle.

Officers quickly apprehended the passenger, and police said the driver was “found about an hour later, stuck in some bushes.”

The 32-year-old female driver and 28-year-old male passenger are from Orange County, according to police.