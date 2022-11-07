2 people robbed at gunpoint in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were robbed at gunpoint by three men in the Encanto area early Monday morning, San Diego Police said.

Just before 1 a.m., a woman told police that she and her friend were standing by one of their parked cars in the 400 block of Iona Drive when three men they did not know approached them.

One of the three men assaulted one of the victims with a bottle; one of the men then pulled out a gun and robbed the victims of personal property and cash.

The trio tried to steal a car belonging to one of the victims, but they instead got into a black Nissan Altima and left the scene.

A short time later, SDPD officers believed they spotted the Altima and pursued it, but the Altima evaded police and got away.

Police are investigating the incident.

The victims were not seriously injured.