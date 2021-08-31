2 people injured in shootings on San Diego freeways

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Authorities are investigating two shootings on San Diego freeways early Tuesday morning that sent two drivers to the hospital.

At around 2:15 a.m., a woman was traveling northbound on Interstate 805 near Imperial Avenue when she was shot in the neck. The woman was able to pull over and call 911, and responding paramedics rushed her to an area hospital.

About 10 minutes later, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a reported shooting on eastbound state Route 94, near College Grove Way.

In the second shooting, CHP officials said a man driving his white SUV was struck multiple times by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The conditions of both shooting victims are unknown as of 6 a.m.

According to CHP officials, a black sedan -- possibly a Nissan Altima -- was seen speeding away from each incident.

Investigators believe the sedan pulled up next to the driver in each incident and someone inside opened fire.